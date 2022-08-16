Prosecutors Oppose Releasing Affidavit of FBI Raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home

The raid was originally conducted in order to see whether or not Trump had mishandled classified government files after he departed from the White House.

Trump had responded raid by posting on his social media platform Truth Social by calling it "an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!"

As confirmed by a law enforcement official to CBS News, three of Trump's passports were seized, two being expired and one being his current and active diplomatic passport.

Additionally, over 20 boxes, many containing documents dubbed as classified, were also seized from the area.

(With inputs from Reuters and the New York Times.)