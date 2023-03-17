Fake News & Burning Poles: The Struggle To Limit Cars in Oxford, UK

Jeremy Mogford, owner of two five-star hotels and three restaurants, is raising money to go to court. The bill at one of his restaurants comes with a poster inviting donations to the cause against traffic restrictions, which Mogford has likened to the Berlin Wall.

In a statement in November, he said he supports emission reduction measures and public transport but asks for more time and help. He complains, for example, that tourists staying at his hotel in central Oxford and arriving by car from Heathrow Airport (the main London Airport, which is an hour and a half away by road and connected to the city by train and bus) will have to take an alternative route which he says will add traffic to another already congested street. Mogford did not respond to the questions from elDiario.es.

Zuhura Plummer, the Oxfordshire Livable Streets campaigner, says Mogford is quieter since the leafleting and transnational campaigning by far-right and anti-vaccine groups. “I think he doesn’t want to be associated with these sorts of people. There may also be an element of class… it’s a problem for a well-established business”, he says.

One of the effects of the more aggressive campaign is that neighbours who didn’t have an opinion on the issue or Labour politicians who advocated the use of the car have moved to support the restrictions because they don’t want to be associated with the more extreme. “It’s become an identity thing. Like, ‘if all these horrible people are against traffic filters, then I’m for it’,” says Plummer.

In the meantime, he says his organisation has received more money from big donors as well: “They’ve realised what’s in all this climate change denial, and they’ve seen Oxford as a place on the front line”.