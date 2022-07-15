Elon Musk’s Father Confirms Secret Second Child With His Own Stepdaughter

Tech billionaire Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, has claimed he's had a second unplanned child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout.

In an interview with The Sun, Errol, 76, told he welcomed a daughter with 35-year-old Bezuidenhout three years ago.

It emerged in 2018 that Errol had baby Elliot Rush, nicknamed Rushi and now five, with Bezuidenhout, who is 41 years his junior and he had raised since she was four.

The Tesla CEO was reported to have gone "berserk" when he found out his South African engineer dad was having a child with Bezuidenhout, who lived with him while growing up.