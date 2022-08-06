Elon Musk Accuses Twitter of Fraud, Alleging the Firm 'Misled' Him: Court Filing
In its reply, Twitter accused Musk of fabricating a story to escape an agreement he was no longer interested in.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has accused Twitter of fraud, alleging that the company misled him regarding several key aspects of the business before he agreed to a buyout agreement.
Musk's claim was filed on 30 July, and was made public on Thursday, 4 August. This comes after Twitter sued Musk, urging the court to force him to close the deal.
Musk alleged in his filing in a Delaware court that the number of users shown advertising on Twitter was around 65 million lower than the company's 238 million figure, AFP reported.
"Twitter's disclosures have slowly unraveled, with Twitter frantically closing the gates on information in a desperate bid to prevent the Musk Parties from uncovering its fraud," Musk's claim stated.
Musk, who indicated that he was acquiring Twitter to ensure free speech and rid the platform of bots and fake accounts, decided to back out of the deal on 10 July.
The Tesla boss has also urged the court to free him from his agreement with Twitter, and make the latter pay him an amount in damages.
The trial of the case is scheduled to begin on 17 October.
'As Implausible As it Sounds': Twitter Slams Musk
In its filing, the social media giant rejected Musk's argument, saying that it was "as implausible and contrary to fact as it sounds."
"According to Musk, he - the billionaire founder of multiple companies, advised by Wall Street bankers and lawyers - was hoodwinked by Twitter into signing a $44 billion merger agreement," the company said.
The businessman had accused Twitter of not only deceiving him, but also lying to market regulators in the United States (US).
Twitter, whose shares were up by around 3.5 percent to $42.51 on Friday, has stuck to its position that less than five percent of its online activity is due to software bots instead of people.
The company accused Musk of fabricating a story to escape an agreement that he was no longer interested in.
"Twitter has complied in every respect with the merger agreement," the firm had said in its filing at the Chancery Court.
"Musk's counterclaims, based as they are on distortion, misrepresentation, and outright deception, change nothing," they added.
