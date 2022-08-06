ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk Accuses Twitter of Fraud, Alleging the Firm 'Misled' Him: Court Filing

In its reply, Twitter accused Musk of fabricating a story to escape an agreement he was no longer interested in.

The Quint
Published
World
2 min read
Elon Musk Accuses Twitter of Fraud, Alleging the Firm 'Misled' Him: Court Filing
i

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has accused Twitter of fraud, alleging that the company misled him regarding several key aspects of the business before he agreed to a buyout agreement.

Musk's claim was filed on 30 July, and was made public on Thursday, 4 August. This comes after Twitter sued Musk, urging the court to force him to close the deal.

Musk alleged in his filing in a Delaware court that the number of users shown advertising on Twitter was around 65 million lower than the company's 238 million figure, AFP reported.

"Twitter's disclosures have slowly unraveled, with Twitter frantically closing the gates on information in a desperate bid to prevent the Musk Parties from uncovering its fraud," Musk's claim stated.

Also Read

Elon Musk Files Countersuit Against Twitter Under Seal Over $44 Billion Takeover

Elon Musk Files Countersuit Against Twitter Under Seal Over $44 Billion Takeover
ADVERTISEMENT
Musk, who indicated that he was acquiring Twitter to ensure free speech and rid the platform of bots and fake accounts, decided to back out of the deal on 10 July.

The Tesla boss has also urged the court to free him from his agreement with Twitter, and make the latter pay him an amount in damages.

The trial of the case is scheduled to begin on 17 October.

'As Implausible As it Sounds': Twitter Slams Musk

In its filing, the social media giant rejected Musk's argument, saying that it was "as implausible and contrary to fact as it sounds."

"According to Musk, he - the billionaire founder of multiple companies, advised by Wall Street bankers and lawyers - was hoodwinked by Twitter into signing a $44 billion merger agreement," the company said.

The businessman had accused Twitter of not only deceiving him, but also lying to market regulators in the United States (US).

Also Read

Twitter Spent $33 Million on Musk Deal, Blames Him for Unexpected Revenue Dip

Twitter Spent $33 Million on Musk Deal, Blames Him for Unexpected Revenue Dip
Twitter, whose shares were up by around 3.5 percent to $42.51 on Friday, has stuck to its position that less than five percent of its online activity is due to software bots instead of people.

The company accused Musk of fabricating a story to escape an agreement that he was no longer interested in.

"Twitter has complied in every respect with the merger agreement," the firm had said in its filing at the Chancery Court.

"Musk's counterclaims, based as they are on distortion, misrepresentation, and outright deception, change nothing," they added.

Also Read

Round 1 to Twitter: Judge Sets October Trial Date for Case Against Elon Musk

Round 1 to Twitter: Judge Sets October Trial Date for Case Against Elon Musk

(With inputs from AFP.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×