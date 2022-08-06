Elon Musk Accuses Twitter of Fraud, Alleging the Firm 'Misled' Him: Court Filing

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has accused Twitter of fraud, alleging that the company misled him regarding several key aspects of the business before he agreed to a buyout agreement.

Musk's claim was filed on 30 July, and was made public on Thursday, 4 August. This comes after Twitter sued Musk, urging the court to force him to close the deal.

Musk alleged in his filing in a Delaware court that the number of users shown advertising on Twitter was around 65 million lower than the company's 238 million figure, AFP reported.

"Twitter's disclosures have slowly unraveled, with Twitter frantically closing the gates on information in a desperate bid to prevent the Musk Parties from uncovering its fraud," Musk's claim stated.