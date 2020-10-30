6 Dead, 202 Injured After 7.0 Magnitude Quake Hits Turkey, Greece

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.0 in magnitude hit Turkey on Friday, 30 October, leaving in its wake at least six people dead and 202 injured, Associated Press reported. The earthquake also hit parts of Greece.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD, reportedly said that the six were killed in Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city, including one who drowned.

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca took to Twitter to say that 38 ambulances, two ambulance helicopters and 35 medical rescue teams were working in Izmir. A government minister reportedly said that people were trapped in the rubble.

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted: "Get well soon İzmir."