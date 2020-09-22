Moderate-Intensity Earthquake of 3.6 Magnitude Strikes Srinagar
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the origin time for the earthquake was 9:40 pm.
A moderate-intensity earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Ritcher Scale struck 11 km northwest of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar late on Tuesday, 22 September.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the origin time for the earthquake was 9:40 pm, with the depth being 5 km.
Earlier, tremors in the Kashmir Valley were reported by many on social media, with some also speculating about whether it was an earthquake that caused it or not.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.