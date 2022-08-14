Delegation of 5 US Lawmakers to Visit Taiwan Just 12 Days After Pelosi's Trip

A delegation of US lawmakers is set to visit Taiwan just 12 days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip catalysed Chinese missiles, warships and warplanes into the seas and air around the island, according to a report published by the Associated Press on Sunday, 14 August.

The five-member delegation will be led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey of and will be in Taiwan on Sunday and Monday as part of a larger visit to Asia, the American Institute in Taiwan announced.

According to the press release, Representative John Garamendi (D-CA), Representative Alan Lowenthal (D-CA), Representative Don Beyer (D-VA), and Representative Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen (R-AS) are the other members of the delegation.