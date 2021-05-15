New Variant Could Cause Serious Disruption: UK PM on Easing Curbs 

In view of the concerns raised over the COVID-19 variant first identified in India, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday, 14 May, said that the time period between the two vaccine doses for people over 50 and other vulnerable groups will be reduced to only 8 weeks, and that the variant could cause ‘serious disruption’ to England’s reopening.

Previously, the time period suggested between two doses was 12 weeks.

Speaking at a Downing Street briefing, the BBC quoted Johnson as saying that if the variant first identified in India was found to be "significantly" more transmissible "we are likely to face some hard choices.”