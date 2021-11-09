'Coordinated Attempt': 1000s of Migrants Try To Enter Poland From Belarus

Thousands of migrants tried to flee Belarus to Poland on Monday, 8 November, BBC reported.

They used cutters to try and pass through wire fences while some even tried to climb over trees in an Eastern European border crisis that has been on the verge of escalation for many months now.

Videos shared by media sources in Belarus showed how people tried to use poles or branches to jump over fences.

Poland’s interior ministry stated that the situation was under control.

The defence ministry also posted a video of a Polish office spraying migrants trying to cross a fence.

Additionally, it released images and videos that showed the migrants pitching tents and cooking meals on the border.

“A coordinated attempt to massively enter the territory of the Republic of Poland by migrants used by Belarus for the hybrid attacks against Poland has just begun,” as stated by a spokesperson of Poland’s security forces.

Stanislaw Zaryn, the spokesperson, also insisted that the “large groups of migrants... are fully controlled by the Belarusian security services and army.”