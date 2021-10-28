Poland Ordered to Pay 1 Mn Euros Per Day by EU Court Over Judicial Reforms
The Polish government has referred to the fine as "blackmail" and as one that disregards the Polish Constitution.
An order by the European Court of Justice on Wednesday, 27 October, stated that the Polish government has to pay 1 million euros per day for not abolishing a disciplinary chamber for its judges, Reuters reported.
The fine is the only the latest episode in what has been a long conflict between Poland and the EU over the former's judicial reforms that reduces judicial independence in Poland.
Poland hasn't responded as of now about whether it'll pay the fine.
However, Piotr Muller, a government spokesman, tweeted that "the path of punishments and blackmail towards our country is not the right one."
Deputy Justice Minister Sebastian Kaleta also furiously argued in a tweet that the top European court "completely disregards and ignores the Polish constitution and the judgments of the Constitutional Tribunal."
Poland has argued the judicial reforms are absolutely necessary to purify the courts of any communist influence that might be present.
However, the European Commission and the European Court of Justice have pointed out that Poland's reforms violate EU law, EUobserver reported.
They also claimed that judicial independence is vital for a democracy and Poland's reforms undermine that independence.
In July, the ECJ ordered Poland to get rid of the disciplinary chamber that is allegedly used to deal with judges critical of the government, but Poland refused, saying that it will abolish the chamber when it conducts broader reforms.
It has not presented any plans about "broader reforms" as of now.
The current conflict between Poland and the EU has worried policymakers of the latter about the possibility of "Polexit".
(With inputs from Reuters and EUobserver)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.