9 Civilians Killed in Afghanistan’s Kandahar Due to ‘Pak Shelling’
At least 50 people were wounded in the attacks that took place in a residential area.
Nine civilians were killed on Thursday, 30 July, in Spin Boldak district of Afghanistan’s Kandahar province by Pakistani forces, the Afghan Defence Ministry said.
At least 50 people were wounded in the attacks that took place in residential areas, reported Tolonews.
All Army corps, including Atal 205, Selab 201 and Thunder 203 have been directed by the Afghan Army’s Chief of Staff General Yasin Zia to get ready for similar actions against Pakistani forces, said the media report.
Afghan troops will be equipped along the Durand Line and have been asked to stay alert for further attacks by the Pakistani forces, it added.
The Pakistan government has denied the attacks.
