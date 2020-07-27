11 Afghan Sikhs, Including Abducted Man, Given Refuge in India

Over 700 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus have registered at the Indian mission in Kabul for transfer to India.

Singh was kidnapped from Gurdwara Tala Sahib, Chamkani, in Afghanistan. His family had moved to India in 1992 due to civil unrest in Afghanistan and have been staying in New Delhi as refugees, reported WION.

The Indian government had expressed concern at the “targeting and persecution of minority community members [in Afghanistan] by terrorists at the behest of their external supporters,” reported Hindustan Times.

Of those who returned, 10 were family members of Sikhs killed in the Kabul Gurudwara terror attack on 25 March, that left 25 people dead and others injured. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State, though Afghan and Indian security officers believe it was executed by Pakistan-based Haqqani Network and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The Indian government has told the refugees that it will look into their requests for citizenship as well.