Amid Coup Rumours, Xi Jinping Makes First Public Appearance After SCO Meet

This is the first time official media reported on his public appearance after his return home from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on 16 September.

Observers say that Xi not being seen in public may have been due to seven days mandatory quarantine in a designated place followed by a three-day home stay as per the official guidelines for those returning from abroad under the dynamic zero COVID policy, firmly advocated by Xi himself.

His absence sparked rumours of tensions within the CPC which is all set to hold its once-in-a-five-year Congress on 16 October in which 69-year-old Xi is widely expected to get endorsement for a record third-term.

Scotching rumours and speculation over tensions within the CPC over Xi's continuation, the party on Sunday, 25 September, announced that all delegates totalling nearly 2,300 were "elected" for the Congress under the guidelines set by Xi.

A total of 2,296 delegates were "elected" to attend the upcoming 20th National Congress of the CPC to be held on 16 October the party said in a statement.

The delegates were elected under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and in accordance with the Party's Constitution, adopting methods required by the CPC Central Committee, it said.