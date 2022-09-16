At SCO Summit, Vladimir Putin Says Xi Jinping Has Questions About Ukraine
Vladimir Putin also told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Russia values China's "balanced position" on Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted on Thursday, 15 September, that China had questions and concerns about the Ukraine crisis, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.
Putin also told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Russia values China's "balanced position" on Ukraine, Reuters reported.
China and Russia have previously stated that they have a "no-limits" relationship.
"We understand your questions and concern about this. During today's meeting, we will of course explain our position, we will explain in detail our position on this issue, although we have talked about this before," Putin reportedly told Xi.
"We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis. We understand your questions and concern about this. During today's meeting, we will of course explain our position," he added in televised remarks .
On the other hand, Xi said he was very happy to meet his "old friend" again.
"We intend to firmly adhere to the principle of 'One China'," the Russian President said, provoking a reaction from Taiwan, whose foreign ministry slammed Russia for "continuing to make false statements that disparage our sovereignty internationally."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov later told the media that the closed doors talks had been excellent.
"Our assessments of the international situation coincide completely... there are no discrepancies at all. We will continue to coordinate our actions including at the forthcoming U.N. General Assembly," he asserted.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world
Topics: Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin SCO summit
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.