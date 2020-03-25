Looking Forward to Attending G20 Summit on COVID-19: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he is looking forward to the G-20 virus summit to be held via video conference on Thursday, 26 March to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.
"The #G20 has an important global role to play in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to "productive discussions tomorrow at the #G20VirtualSummit, being coordinated by the Saudi G20 Presidency", he tweeted on Wednesday, 25 March.
Leaders from the group comprising 19 industrialised countries and the European Union will discuss the global coronavirus crisis via video conference to develop an action plan.
