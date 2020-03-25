Looking Forward to Attending G20 Summit on COVID-19: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he is looking forward to the G-20 virus summit to be held via video conference on Thursday, 26 March to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

