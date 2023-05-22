Banned in India, BBC's Modi Documentary To Be Screened in Australian Parliament

India: The Modi Question is a two-part documentary series released by the BBC earlier this year. It primarily focuses on the 2002 Gujarat riots in which over a thousand people died, thousands were injured, and lakhs displaced.

Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat at the time.

The documentary covers his political career, and also critically examines his alleged role in the religious violence that occurred at the time.

The documentary was banned in India, with the government ordering YouTube and other social media platforms to take it down. The Union Ministry of External Affairs called the documentary a 'propaganda piece', and maintained that it lacked objectivity and displayed a ‘colonial mindset’.

Screenings in universities across India were also banned.