Gujarat Riots | 'So, Nobody Killed Them?' Eyewitness Recalls Naroda Gam Massacre

You spoke about relief camp, tell us about your time there? What were the difficulties you faced?

When we were at the camp, my son was four years old and my daughter was six. They used to cry for food, water, milk. Those who set up the camp did everything in their capacity but the fact was that there were too many people and too little space and resources.

People in the camp including children were depressed. I remember that once to cheer them up, I gathered some children at the camp and asked them to draw something. This was to distract them. I also said that the person with the best drawing will win an award.

What happened after that, is something I will never forget. A girl named Rubina drew a riot scenes. There was a masjid that was burning, some auto-rickshaws, an angry mob. I choked. That drawing haunts me till date.