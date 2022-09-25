Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Attack Militants in Kurdish Region of Northwest Iraq
Iran has blamed the Iranian Kurdish dissidents for contributing to the present unrest in the country.
An artillery attack was launched by Iran's Revolutionary Guards on the opposition bases of Iranian militant groups in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq on Saturday, 24 September, Reuters reported.
Iran has blamed the Iranian Kurdish dissidents for contributing to the present unrest in the country which was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, allegedly at the hands of the "morality police." Up to 10 million Kurds reside in the northwest part of Iraq.
The state TV referred to the Kurdish rebel groups in the northern Iraq region as the "headquarters of anti-Iranian terrorists."
Iran also said that Israeli "agents" are based in the region, a claim that has been rejected by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).
In a televised statement, the Guards said that the operations would continue to maintain security and punish terrorists for their actions. They further mentioned that the KRG's officials would be held accountable for their legal duties.
Kurdish rebel groups have been repeatedly targeted by Iranian security forces. Frequent clashes in the mountainous border and remote regions have occurred between the security forces and militant groups.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
