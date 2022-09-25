Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Attack Militants in Kurdish Region of Northwest Iraq

An artillery attack was launched by Iran's Revolutionary Guards on the opposition bases of Iranian militant groups in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq on Saturday, 24 September, Reuters reported.

Iran has blamed the Iranian Kurdish dissidents for contributing to the present unrest in the country which was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, allegedly at the hands of the "morality police." Up to 10 million Kurds reside in the northwest part of Iraq.