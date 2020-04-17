After Backlash, China Revises COVID-19 Death Toll; Total up by 50%

The registered information of some of the deceased patients was incomplete, and there were repetitions and mistakes in the reporting, the Wuhan authorities noted.

Citing an official of the Wuhan municipal headquarters, Xinhua reported that a group for epidemic-related big data and epidemiological investigations was established in late March.

The group used information from online systems and collected full information from all epidemic-related locations to ensure that facts about every case are accurate and every figure is objective and correct.

“What lies behind the epidemic data are the lives and health of the general public, as well as the credibility of the government,” the official was quoted by the report.

The timely revision of the figures, among other things, shows respect for every single life, the official said.