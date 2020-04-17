COVID-Hit Chinese Economy Shrinks 6.8% in Q1, Worst Since 1976

China’s GDP took the worst hit since the disastrous Cultural Revolution in 1976, plummeting by 6.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020 as the country took unprecedented measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic that brought the world’s second largest economy to a standstill.

China’s gross domestic product stood at 20.65 trillion yuan (USD 2.91 trillion approx) in the first quarter of 2020 amid the COVID-19 impact, down 6.8 percent year on year, China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Friday.

The figure slightly rebounded from a drop of 20.5 percent in the first two months, the NBS data said.

On a slowdown mode, China’s economy grew by 6.1 percent in 2019, the lowest annual growth rate in 29 years amid the bruising trade war with the US but it remained above the psychologically important mark of six percent.