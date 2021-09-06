Afghanistan: Two National Resistance Front Senior Leaders Killed in Panjshir

The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) on Sunday, 5 September, lost two of its commanders in fighting with the Taliban in the Panjshir province.

Fahim Dashty, who was spokesperson of the NRF, and General Abdul Wudod Zara, who was the nephew of the NRF leader Ahmad Massoud, were killed in clashes with the Taliban, according to an NRF statement.

"Regretfully, The National Resistance of Afghanistan lost two companions in the holy resistance against oppression and aggression today. Mr. Fahim Dashty, NRF spokesperson, and General Abdul Wudod Zara were martyred. May their memory be eternal!," read the NRF statement.

According to a report by the Khaama Press, Dashti was a senior member of the Jamaat-e-Islami party and a member of the Federation of Afghan Journalists. He had been posting regular updates about Panjshir on Twitter till late on Sunday.