Old Image of Pigeon Sitting on Patient Shared With False Claim

A picture of an elderly person lying on the hospital bed, and a pigeon sitting on him has been going viral on social media. The image is being shared with a post that says that a nurse took this photo and said that the patient’s family didn’t visit him since three days and a pigeon, whom he used to feed, came to see him.

However, the viral image that dates back to 2013 was taken by Ioannis Protonotarios, who confirmed to The Quint that the story shared along with the photo was not true.