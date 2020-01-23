Old Bhopal Video Used to Malign Women Protesters at Shaheen Bagh

Amid continuing protests against the CAA at Shaheen Bagh, a video showing two women fighting with each other has going viral on social media.

Taking a dig at the women, a user has shared this video with a claim which reads, “शाहीन बाग का Protest अब धीरे धीरे अडोस-पड़ोस के कलह में तब्दील होता जा रहा है, बिना पुलिस या लाठी | ढिशुम ढिशुम शुरू हुए जा रहा है। लुफ्त उठाओ मित्रो #saheenbaghprotest #शाहीन_बाग ”

[Translation: The protesters at Shaheen Bagh have started quarreling over minor household issues now. Enjoy the show. #ShaheenBaghProtest.”]