Old Bhopal Video Used to Malign Women Protesters at Shaheen Bagh
The women in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh have been relentlessly protesting against the new citizenship law for over a month now. Ever since, multiple attempts have been made to malign and discredit them and the movement.
CLAIM
Amid continuing protests against the CAA at Shaheen Bagh, a video showing two women fighting with each other has going viral on social media.
Taking a dig at the women, a user has shared this video with a claim which reads, “शाहीन बाग का Protest अब धीरे धीरे अडोस-पड़ोस के कलह में तब्दील होता जा रहा है, बिना पुलिस या लाठी | ढिशुम ढिशुम शुरू हुए जा रहा है। लुफ्त उठाओ मित्रो #saheenbaghprotest ”
[Translation: The protesters at Shaheen Bagh have started quarreling over minor household issues now. Enjoy the show. #ShaheenBaghProtest.”]
The same video is being widely shared on Facebook with the words “#शाहिनबाग__नई__दिल्ली” suggesting that the incident happened in the national capital.
This too is being massively shared on Facebook.
WHAT’S THE REALITY?
The video, which is being circulated with an intend to mock women protesters, is neither recent nor from Shaheen Bagh protests.
- The video is from Bhopal’s Chowk Bazaar area and it dates back to January, 2019.
- The two women got into a fight after their two-wheelers rammed into each other.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On fragmenting the video into several keyframes and then conducting a reverse image search, we came across a video that was published on the portal MyNation in January, 2019.
According to this video, the two women were on their two-wheelers when they purportedly rammed into each other. After the accident, the two got into an argument which escalated into a major fight.
The Quint also got in touch with Shuddhatam Jain, a local who runs a shop in Bhopal’s Chowk Bazaar area, to corroborate the information. Jain told us that the incident had taken place in the market and that the two women had fought over a petty issue.
We also came across a Dainik Bhaskar news report which had the same details.
Thus, an old incident involving a scuffle between two women in Bhopal’s Chowk Bazaar is being revived and shared with a false claim to discredit women protesters at Shaheen Bagh.
