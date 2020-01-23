RSS Workers Burning the Constitution? No, Video Is Old & Unrelated

A video showing some people burning the Constitution is doing the rounds on social media with a claim that people affiliated with the RSS are burning the Constitution and raising slogans against BR Ambedkar.

The Hindi caption with which the video is being shared reads, “At last, the day has come, for which the RSS was waiting for desperately and the country is in danger. The RSS showed its true form and with the slogans of Ambedkar Murdabad, the constitution was torn and burnt and as it was threatened, after all, Manuwad made an open declaration of Zindabad.”

The people in the video can be heard saying “Ambedkar Samvidhaan Murdabad, samvidhaan jalao, desh bachao....”

An archived version of the video can be accessed here.