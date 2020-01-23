RSS Workers Burning the Constitution? No, Video Is Old & Unrelated
CLAIM
A video showing some people burning the Constitution is doing the rounds on social media with a claim that people affiliated with the RSS are burning the Constitution and raising slogans against BR Ambedkar.
The Hindi caption with which the video is being shared reads, “At last, the day has come, for which the RSS was waiting for desperately and the country is in danger. The RSS showed its true form and with the slogans of Ambedkar Murdabad, the constitution was torn and burnt and as it was threatened, after all, Manuwad made an open declaration of Zindabad.”
The people in the video can be heard saying “Ambedkar Samvidhaan Murdabad, samvidhaan jalao, desh bachao....”
An archived version of the video can be accessed here.
The aforementioned post on Facebook had garnered over 54,070 views at the time of writing this story.
The video is also being widely circulated on Facebook with similar claims.
The same video is also being shared on Twitter.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The video is old and is being shared with a misleading claim.
The video is from August 2018, when two organisations — the Youth Equality Foundation( Azad Sena) and Arakshan Virodhi Party came together to protest against the amendments made in the SC/ST Act.
The protest was organised by Arakshan Virodhi Party under the leadership of Deepak Gaur and Youth Equality Foundation was headed by Abhishekh Shukla.
WHAT WE FOUND
Taking a cue from there, we searched on Google with the keywords ‘Constitution burnt by groups in 2018’.
We, then, came across several reports by media outlets including NDTV, NBT, Hindustan Times and Times of India.
According to a report in NDTV, the Arakshan Virodhi Party participated under the leadership of Deepak Gaur while the Youth Equality Foundation was led by Abhishekh Shukla. The police had formed teams to nab the accused.
Gaur was arrested and he had revealed that Shukla had conspired to burn copies of the constitution to bring the government’s attention to the amendments made in the SC/ST Act.
Furthermore, we also found a media report by The Lallantop with the same video and a detailed report on the incident.
Hence, the video being circulated is old and unrelated.
