Video From Morocco of Woman Burning French Flag Falsely Shared as From France

A video showing a woman burning a French flag is going viral to claim that this incident happened recently in France.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and this led us to a YouTube video shared by TanjaNews TV, a Morocco-based media.
This was shared on 25 October 2023 and the title stated that it shows a woman burning the French flag in front of the France consulate in Tangier, Morocco.
The same channel had also shared another version of the same protests.
In this video, the same woman can be seen at the 25:05 timestamp.
Another video by the same outlet showed the protests happening in front of the French consulate in Tangier, we compared the visual to Google maps.
According to reports, these protests were held in Morocco against French and to show solidarity to Palestine and Gaza.
We also noticed the badge on the police personnel seen in the viral video and compared it to the images of Moroccan police available on Getty Images.
On comparison, both the badges matched.
Conclusion: A video from Morocco showing a woman burning a French flag is being falsely shared as one from France.
