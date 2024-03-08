Viral Claim About Abdul Saleem's Arrest in Rameshwaram Café Blast Case is False

Right-wing social media users and publications have shared a post with a picture of a man in a skullcap, mentioning one Abdul Salim's arrest in connection to an explosion at Bengaluru's famous Rameshwaram Café in Karnataka.

About the blast: The blast took place at the café on Friday,1 March. At first, it was being investigated by the Bengaluru police but has now been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).