WebQoof Recap: Fake Claims Around Karnataka Elections, Malaysian Flight & More

From misinformation around wrestlers' protests at Jantar Mantar to media misreporting.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
WebQoof Recap: Fake Claims Around Karnataka Elections, Malaysian Flight & More
From misinformation around 2023 Karnataka elections to a video of a goats being thrown out of a moving truck falsely shared as an incident from Uttar Pradesh, here are some of the most viral pieces of misinformation from this week.

1. Old Video of DK Shivakumar Walking Unsteadily Linked to Karnataka Elections

A video which shows Congress leader DK Shivakumar hobbling was being shared to claim that he was seen "drunk" during his campaign ahead of the Karnataka elections scheduled to be held on 10 May.

The video is old and being shared with a misleading claim.

(Source: The Quint)

However, we found that the video is old and unrelated to the state assembly elections. It could be traced back to at least January 2022 and reportedly showed Shivakumar walking in Congress' Mekedatu padayatra in Karnataka.

You can read our full story here.

2. No, Babita Phogat Isn't Protesting With Wrestlers After Mocking Anti-CAA Protest

Two images - one of an old tweet posted by former Indian wrestler Babita Phogat and the other which showed wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik in tears - went viral on the internet.

Those sharing the images claimed that Babita Phogat, who had spoken against the people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, is now protesting with wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The claim stating that Babita Phogat was supporting wrestlers' protests is false.

(Source: The Quint)

While Phogat had spoken against the protesters in 2020, she has not supported the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar against sidelined Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

You can read our fact-check here.

3. Viral Video of Goats Being Thrown From Truck Is From Maharashtra, Not UP’s Unnao

Media organisations such as Live Hindustan and Hindustan Times shared a clip which showed several goats being thrown out of a moving truck claiming that the video was recorded along the Kanpur-Unnao road in  Uttar Pradesh.

However, we found that the incident took place in Maharashtra, around the state's Ghoti area in Nashik district. Watch our fact-check here.

You can read our full story here.

4. Old Video of PM Modi Drinking Tea in Varanasi Linked to Karnataka Elections

People on social media shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing in front of tea stall to claim that PM Modi visited the shop during his visit to Karnataka ahead of the state assembly elections.

The video also showed the shop's owner talking about PM Modi's visit.

The video was old and unrelated to the upcoming Karnataka elections.

(Source: The Quint)

We found that the claim was false as the video dated back to March 2022, when PM Modi visited his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi to draw support for his party.

You can read our fact-check here.

5. Malaysian Flight MH370 Found Underwater Without Skeletons? No!

A picture showing a dilapidated plane was being shared on the internet with users claiming that it showed Malaysia Airlines' flight MH370, which went missing in March 2014, was found underwater with zero skeletons.

The viral claim is false.

(Source: The Quint)

  • Team WebQoof did not find any credible news reports to support the claim that the flight was found.

  • Further, the picture showed a Lockheed Martin L1011 TriStar plane, which was sunk into Gulf of Aqaba in Jordan for attracting divers and to create an artificial reef for marine life.

You can read our full story here.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Fact Check   Webqoof   WebQoof Recap 

