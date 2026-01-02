WebQoof Recap: Around Bangladesh, Manipulated Video of PM Modi, Deepfake & More

From an AI-generated image of ex-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar going viral to an AI-manipulated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being circulated with incorrect claims, read our recap to find out our top five fact-checks from this week.
1. AI-Generated Image of Kuldeep Sengar Getting Released & Garlanded Goes Viral
An image which showed ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being garlanded after what seems like his release from prison eight years after his conviction in the 2017 Unnao rape case went viral on social media platforms.
However, we found that the viral image was AI-generated and there was no evidence to prove that Sengar was released and garlanded by a crowd.
2. Bangladeshi Hindu Man Asking for Help Amid Unrest? No, Video Is AI-Generated
A video of a man walking down a road and speaking directly to the camera, while a few buildings in the background could be seen on fire, was being circulated on social media platforms.
Users shared the clip saying that it showed a Hindu man in Bangladesh seeking help against violence.
The truth is that the video was created using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and did not show real visuals.
3. This Video of PM Modi Reminding Bangladesh of 1971 War Is AI-Manipulated
A video that purportedly showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi talking about the saffronisation of the Indian Army and reminding Bangladesh of the 1971 war went viral on social media as his recent statements.
However, we found that the original video had been manipulated using the help of AI tools to mislead the viewers. We did not find any evidence to prove that PM Modi made such remarks.
4. Clip of Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul Talking About Army Resignations Is a Deepfake
A video report purportedly aired by NDTV was being shared to claim that journalist Aditya Raj Kaul recently reported about 15 Indian Army officers resigning over a few days, citing extra judicial operations in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K).
In reality, the video was a deepfake and did not show an authentic report aired by NDTV. Moreover, there were no available credible sources to corroborate the claims made in the viral report.
5. Old, Unrelated Video Shared as Christmas Tree Set on Fire in United Kingdom
A video of flames engulfing a Christmas tree inside what appeared to be a shopping center was going viral on the internet as recent visuals from the United Kingdom.
Those sharing the clip claimed that Muslims had set the tree on fire.
Team WebQoof found that the video dated back to December 2024 and actually showed a Christmas tree catching fire reportedly due to a short circuit in Chengdu, China.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)