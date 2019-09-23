A Day After Pak PM’s UNGA Speech, PM Modi Recalls Surgical Strike

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 28 September said the respect and enthusiasm for India has increased significantly on the world stage in the last five years, even as he was given a rousing welcome by BJP workers in Delhi on his return from nearly a week long trip to the US, where he also attended the ‘Howdy Modi’ diaspora event.
In his address to the BJP workers, PM Modi recalled the surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, while adding that three years ago on this day, he did not sleep all night waiting for his phone to ring.
Both PM Modi and Imran Khan spoke at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday amid tensions between the two countries since the abrogation of Article 370.
- Six BJP MPs from Delhi and its national working president JP Nadda were present at the event organised by the party unit in the city on Saturday
- PM Modi exhorted the international community to stand united against terrorism in his UNGA speech
- However, Pakistan PM Imran Khan devoted a significant part of his maiden address in UNGA to the Kashmir issue, demanding that India must lift the “inhuman curfew” and release all “political prisoners”
3 Years Ago Did Not Sleep All Night For Phone to Ring: PM Modi Recalls Surgical Strike
In his address to the BJP workers, PM Modi, on Saturday, 28 September recalled the surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, saying three years ago on this day he did not sleep all night waiting for his phone to ring.
"That day marked the victory of India's brave soldiers who did surgical strike and made the country proud," he said.
Respect for India Has Increased Significantly: PM Modi
“I want to thank you all for coming in large numbers. This has been a memorable welcome back home. On this occasion, I bow to each and every Indian,” PM Modi said, addressing the crowd who had gathered to welcome him at Delhi’s Palam airport.
The PM said that he had noticed a marked increase in the UN in respect for India since 2014. “After assuming office in 2014, I went to the UN. I went to the UN even now. In these five years, I have seen a big change. The respect for India, the enthusiasm towards India has increased significantly. This is due to the 130 crore Indians,” PM Modi added.
PM Modi Returns to Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Delhi, after concluding his visit to the United States of America.
Elaborate Security Arrangements in Place for PM Modi's Return to New Delhi
Delhi Police has put into place elaborate security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who returns to Delhi on Saturday after a week-long visit to the United States of America.
"Nine companies of para-military forces have been deployed in the national capital. Anti-terror measures have also been taken. The security arrangements will be in order in coordination with all agencies. Snipers will be deployed on rooftops," MS Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Delhi said.
BJP is planning a grand welcome to the Prime Minister with the Delhi unit of the party organising a cultural program at the Palam airport. According to reports, party representatives from other states will be present to welcome the Prime Minister.