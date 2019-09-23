A Day After Pak PM’s UNGA Speech, PM Modi Recalls Surgical Strike

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 28 September said the respect and enthusiasm for India has increased significantly on the world stage in the last five years, even as he was given a rousing welcome by BJP workers in Delhi on his return from nearly a week long trip to the US, where he also attended the ‘Howdy Modi’ diaspora event.

In his address to the BJP workers, PM Modi recalled the surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, while adding that three years ago on this day, he did not sleep all night waiting for his phone to ring.

Both PM Modi and Imran Khan spoke at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday amid tensions between the two countries since the abrogation of Article 370.