Does This Video Show a Woman Chasing Down a Policeman in Manipur? No!

(Content Warning: Nudity. Viewer discretion is advised.)
A video of a person holding a stick and threatening to hit a policeman with it is being widely shared on social media platforms as a recent incident from Manipur.
What have users claimed?: While sharing the video, people said, "This is the situation in Manipur. What a terrible tragedy. The scene of a woman chasing the police naked on the road. What is happening to our India?."
Are these claims true?: No. The incident is from May 2023 and shows transgender supporters of independent candidate Sonu Kinnar protesting and causing disturbance during the municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli.
How did we find out?: While going through the video, we heard people raising "Sonu Kinnar Zindabad" slogans in the background.
Taking this as a hint, we performed a keyword search in Hindi and came across the same video uploaded on Twitter on 15 May by a user named Jitendra Verma.
His bio mentioned that he was the national spokesperson of Samajwadi Party (SP).
The post's caption, when translated to English, said, "Sonu Kinnar had won the election in Municipal Council Mughalsarai of district Chandauli by 834 votes, yet the administration declared BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] candidate Malti Devi as the winner by 138 votes. Eunuchs got re-counting done in their own way, in which Sonu Kinnar won again by 440 votes."
News reports: We came across a video uploaded on UP Tak's official on 16 May.
The video talked about the municipal elections that took place in Chandauli district of UP.
It said that after Sonu was declared the winner, several BJP workers demanded a recounting which led to a clash between the workers and the transgender community.
The video showed people from the transgender community protesting naked and threatening to beat police personnel with sticks.
It carried blurred visuals from the incident, which looked similar to the viral video.
A report published on Navbharat Times on 13 May added that the transgender community was seen protesting during the elections.
It further said that they alleged rigging of votes and clashed with the police personnel present at the site.
Sonu Kinnar's victory in the elections: Quint Hindi covered Sonu's historic victor in UP's municipal elections. Sonu was elected as the Chairman of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya (PDDU) Nagar Municipal Council. You can read our story here.
Recent update on Manipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired an all-party meeting to discuss the situation in Manipur on 24 June.
The violence in the state has reportedly claimed around 120 lives and has left over 3,000 injured.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the state. His convoy was stopped at Bishnupur by Manipur police while he was travelling to Churachandpur. Following this, Gandhi returned to Imphal.
Conclusion: The video is being shared with a false claim stating that it shows a naked woman chasing police personnel in Manipur.
