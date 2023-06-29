BJP Shares Clipped Video of Priyank Kharge With Misleading 'Cow Slaughter' Claim

The official Twitter handle of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka shared a 29 seconds clip of Congress leader Priyank Kharge with a claim that he is 'abusing his power to promote illegal cow slaughter.'
What's the truth?: The longer version of the clip shows Kharge speaking against cow vigilantes and does not show him 'supporting cow slaughter'.
The video is from Kharge's address to several law enforcement officers on 22 June 2023 where he spoke about about introducing strict guidelines against cow vigilantism in Kalaburagi, Karnataka.
How did we find out the truth?: In the viral clip, Kharge says, "Now Bakri Eid is coming up. As per the law, what law is there, everyone, PSIs, DSPs, please listen, these people who are doing cow vigilantism. They don’t know how much trouble is being caused to farmers. Whoever is wearing shawl and saying we are from this or that organisation, take the law from their hands and put them behind bars."
We looked for a longer version of the Kharge's video and found it uploaded by News First Kannada on their YouTube channel on 20 June 2023.
In the longer version of the video, we noticed that Kharge is actually speaking against cow slaughter.
The first 30 seconds of the video match with the viral video.
What does he really say?: From 35:00 timestamp, he continues to talk about the importance of following the law, and how people who carry relevant permissions and documents should not be harassed.
He also adds that it is not wrong to apprehend people who are indulging in illegal activities.
"The law is very clear. All transportation of livestock, whether it is within city limits or in rural areas, if they have permission or documents, stop the harassment. And you will give your work to them (cow vigilantes) and you will sit in the station? They had started a new harassment during the previous government's regime. In Gulbarga Grameen, they have gone into the farmers’ homes and taken their papers and animals. Act according to the law. If anybody takes the law in their own hands, they should be punished. Whether it is the illegal smuggling of live stock or any other animal, put them behind bars and if they are harassing others, you ask them. Who are they to ask them?," Kharge adds.
Kharge's tweet about BJP's claim: We found a tweet on Kharge's Twitter account, where he dismissed the BJP's accusation.
He says, "The person who is handling BJP's social media should be fired. Because he clearly does not understand Kannada. I have very clearly stated that any sort of vigilantism will not be tolerated. We are going to abide by the law, and if BJP has a problem abiding by the law, they will have to face the consequences. Nobody is allowed to take law into his hands in anybody's name."
He further questions why does BJP have a problem with following the law and the Constitution.
Conclusion: A clipped video of Congress leader Priyank Kharge was shared by BJP to claim that he is promoting illegal cow slaughter.
