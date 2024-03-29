WebQoof Recap: Of 'Fake News' Around Lok Sabha Polls & Baltimore Bridge Collapse

The claim is misleading as the video is altered.

Although Nara Lokesh's convoy was stopped for inspection, it is reported that he fully cooperated and the Tadepalli police did not discover any violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The local police also confirmed to The Quint that the claim was false.

News reports noted that no "prohibited material," such as freebies or precious metals were found, so the "convoy moved with clearance from the authorities.