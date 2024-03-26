Is This Video of Two Women Playing With Colours Inside Metro a Deepfake? No!

Who else shared it?: Several news organisations, such as The Indian Express, Times Now, and ETV Bharat shared reports on the visuals, which quoted the DMRC saying that the video may be a deepfake.
Are these claims true?: The video is not a deepfake. We noticed several signs which pointed towards the possibility of the clip being authentic. The viral video was created by an Instagram user 'Preeti Morya'.
How did we find that out?: On performing a Google Lens search, we found the same video uploaded on a handle named 'detective_bros_'.
The post was shared on 24 March and its caption mentioned another account called '@preeti.morya.714'.
We checked the mentioned handle and found that Morya had shared the viral video on 21 March with a caption that said, "Happy holi."
The tagged section of the post carried two accounts of Morya, and one more handle called 'kmvineeta269'.
Identifying the people seen in the video: When we went through different videos uploaded on the account, we found that the girl in white saree was Morya.
She was seen wearing the same attire in several other videos.
According to the account's bio, Morya identifies herself as a video creator and has over 3 lakh followers on Instagram.
On checking the 'kmvineeta269' handle, we found that it was her who was seen wearing white suit in the viral video.
We have reached out to both the creators on their respective handles for their inputs and this report will be updated if and when they are received.
Visual cues about the video being authentic: At first, we noticed that the interiors and the signboards indicated that the video was recorded inside Delhi Metro.
The signboard carried a logo of DMRC and showed the route of red line.
Team WebQoof noticed several instances of people recording the incident on their mobile phones, which indicated that the women were indeed dancing inside the metro.
Moreover, if a green screen was used to morph the video then the edges of the video would not have been so smooth.
Further, we found that shadows of both the women could be seen on the metro floor which also led us to believe the authenticity of the video.
What did the creators say?: The woman featured in the video, Preeti Morya, confirmed to fact-checking organisation BOOM that the video was real and was taken inside the metro. Morya said that the recording happened near the Kashmere Gate metro station.
Conclusion: It is clear that this video of two girls dancing inside the metro is real and not a deepfake as claimed.
