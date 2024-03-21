No, South First Hasn’t Predicted 134 Seats for YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh Elections

A graphic of a pre-poll survey purportedly published by South First is being shared to claim that Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is going viral on the internet.
Those sharing the claim have said that the party is projected to win around 134 seats in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.
Discrepancies in the viral image: Team WebQoof noticed that 'South First' was misspelt in the graphic. Moreover, the graph showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) receiving 38 percent share of the votes when they were projected to win only one seat.
South First clarifies: The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the organisation said that the viral graphic was "fake."
The post was shared on 15 March with a caption that said, "A fake graphic plate claiming to be a pre-poll survey by @TheSouthfirst and Peoples Pulse for #AndhraPradesh is doing the rounds. South First, Peoples Pulse have not carried out any pre-poll survey for Andhra so far. This image misusing South First's name is fake."
Conclusion: It is clear that a fake graphic is being shared to falsely claim that according to a pre-poll survey, YSRCP is predicted to win around 134 seats in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh elections.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)