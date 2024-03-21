ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

No, South First Hasn’t Predicted 134 Seats for YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh Elections

South First on their official X handle dismissed the viral claim and said that the graphic was "fake."

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

A graphic of a pre-poll survey purportedly published by South First is being shared to claim that Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is going viral on the internet.

Those sharing the claim have said that the party is projected to win around 134 seats in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

South First on their official X handle dismissed the viral claim and said that the graphic was "fake."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(More archives of similar claims can be viewed here, here, and here.)

Are these claims true?: No, the graphic is fake. There are several noticeable errors in the viral graphic.

  • South First, too, clarified that they have not conducted any pre-poll survey in Andhra Pradesh yet.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Discrepancies in the viral image: Team WebQoof noticed that 'South First' was misspelt in the graphic. Moreover, the graph showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) receiving 38 percent share of the votes when they were projected to win only one seat.

South First on their official X handle dismissed the viral claim and said that the graphic was "fake."

The viral graphic had several discrepancies.

(Source: Viral graphic/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

South First clarifies: The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the organisation said that the viral graphic was "fake."

  • The post was shared on 15 March with a caption that said, "A fake graphic plate claiming to be a pre-poll survey by @TheSouthfirst and Peoples Pulse for #AndhraPradesh is doing the rounds. South First, Peoples Pulse have not carried out any pre-poll survey for Andhra so far. This image misusing South First's name is fake."

Similar fake graphics viral: Previously, we had debunked similar fake graphics that were being shared claiming that YSRCP is projected to win a majority of votes. You can read our fact-check story here and here.

Conclusion: It is clear that a fake graphic is being shared to falsely claim that according to a pre-poll survey, YSRCP is predicted to win around 134 seats in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh elections.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Andhra Pradesh   Fact Check   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News