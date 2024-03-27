Old, Unrelated Clip Shared as Visuals From Key Bridge Collapse in Baltimore, US

After the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in United States' Baltimore, a video is now going viral claiming that it shows visuals from the tragic incident.
What have users said?: Those sharing the video have uploaded with a caption that said, "Alternate angle on Francis Scott key bridge shows a large explosion."
Are these claims true?: Neither is the video recent nor is it related to the bridge's collapse in Baltimore. It has been online at least since October 2022 and shows an explosion on a bridge in Crimea.
How did we find that out?: We performed a Google Lens search and came across the same visuals uploaded on a verified YouTube channel named 'Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty'.
The video was shared on 8 October 2022 and was titled, "Blast Disables Traffic Over Bridge From Russia To Crimea."
Its description mentioned a blast hit a section of the dual road-and rail Crimea Bridge, which caused a part of the bridge to collapse into the sea.
News reports: A report published in Associated Press said that a portion of the bridge collapsed due to an explosion.
This bridge connected Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, which reportedly served as an important supply artery for Kremlin's war effort in the southern Ukraine.
The explosion resulted in the death of three people. It mentioned that nobody had immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.
The Guardian, too, had published similar visuals on their official YouTube channel in October 2022.
What happened in Baltimore?: The bridge in Baltimore Harbor collapsed on 26 March after a large cargo ship rammed into the structure, Reuters reported.
This contradicted the viral post which claimed that an explosion took place.
About six workers were missing and now are presumed dead as a result of the collapse.
The search operations were suspended about 18 hours after the accident.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video showing a bridge collapsing due to an explosion is old and unrelated to the recent incident in Baltimore, United States.
