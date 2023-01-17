Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Orders Closure of Zira Liquor Plant; Big Win for Farmers

The Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab has ordered the closure of the Malbros liquor factory in Zira in Ferozepur district. The factory had led to large scale protests from local farmers, who alleged that it was polluting the ground water in the area.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced this decision through a video message in Punjabi released on his official Twitter handle.

CM Mann said, "Keeping in mind Punjab's water, Punjab's land, Punjab's air and public interest, and after taking legal advice, I am announcing that we have ordered the closure of the Malbros liquor factory in Zira. Anyone who breaks laws - be it related to pollution, mining or transport - or deliberately harms Punjab's environment, will not be spared."

The Malbros factory is owned by the family of former Akali Dal MLA Deep Malhotra.