Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Delimitation Notifications in J&K

What did the counsel for the petitioners argue? The petitioners, two residents of Srinagar, had challenged the increase in the number of seats in the Union Territory from 107 to 114. The grounds for the challenge were that the notification was ultra vires Articles 81, 82, 170, 330, and 332 of the Constitution and Section 63 of the Jammu & Kashmir Re-Organisation Act, 2019.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Ravi Shankar Jandhyala said that the delimitation exercise was in violation of the constitutional amendment which froze delimitation till after the first census of 2026.

Given that four north-eastern states were excluded from the exercise, Jandhyala also argued that this was in violation of Article 14 (right to equality before the law).