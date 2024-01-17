Did Saudi Civic Authorities Clean Madinah Street After Smriti Irani’s Visit? No!

A video is going viral on social media claiming that streets near Al Masjid an Nabawi in Madinah, Saudi Arabia were purportedly cleaned after Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani's visit.
Irani visited the city of Madinah during her two-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 8 January.
What's the truth?: This claim is misleading.
We found several other old videos to prove that the streets of Madinah are cleaned regularly and are unrelated to Irani's visit.
We also didn't find any news reports to prove that the streets were cleaned after Irani's visit.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search which led us to several videos of streets near the mosque being cleaned.
The results also showed us a report shared by Arab News from 16 July 2013.
It stated that around 3,200 workers are involved in cleaning the floors, carpets and courtyards at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
It adds, "The importance of cleaning the Holy Mosque premises increases in Ramadan, with the increasing number of worshippers during the holy month."
Moreover, we did not find any reports about the mosque premises being cleaned for or after Irani's visit.
Conclusion: A video with a misleading claim about Smriti Irani visiting Saudi Arabia has gone viral.
