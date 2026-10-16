WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Anti-CEC Protests, Old Visuals & More

From an unrelated visual being shared as a male Congress worker assaulting a female Delhi Police officer during the anti-CEC protests to AI-generated visuals of women standing in front of buses amid police and media presence claiming to be from the recent protests, here are five of the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.
1. Video of Altercation Between Woman Protester and Cop Viral With False Claims
A video showing a person tugging at a woman police officer's face and body is being widely shared on social media, where some users have claimed that it shows a male Congress worker assaulting a female Delhi Police officer during the protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar across Delhi.
However, the claim is misleading, as the civilian is also a woman.
The fight was between Ritu Barala, a National Secretary of the Congress' student wing, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Constable Chanchal Yadav from the Delhi Police.
Read our fact-check here.
2. Is It Old? Is It From Delhi or Kerala? No, This Photo Is Recent and From Mumbai
A photograph showing a woman with a child clinging on to her as she resists being put in a bus while surrounded by police personnel has gone viral on social media.
One section of users has claimed that it shows recent visuals from the protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar across Delhi.
Some others have claimed that it shows visuals from Mumbai's Azad Maidan, dating back to 2024.
What's the truth?: The image is a recent one from Mumbai and was taken on 7 October 2026 when tribal students, who had marched to the city from Nashik, were forced into buses outside Tilak Bhavan.
Read our fact-check here.
3. Fact-Check: Videos of Women Protestors Standing in Front of Bus Are AI-Generated
Several videos showing women standing in front of buses amid police and media presence are being widely shared on social media, where users are claiming that they show protests during the recent protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
However, all the visuals being shared are AI-generated ones.
Read our fact-check here.
4. AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as Gen-Z Girl ‘Destroying CJP With Facts'
A nearly three-minute-long video, which purportedly shows a young woman questioning the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) leaders' attempt to protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
In the video, she purportedly questions the CJP and its supporters about why their loud protest campaign demanding the CEC's removal 'failed so badly' before the Supreme Court.
But...?: The video is an AI-generated one.
Read our fact-check here.
5. Video of Anti-CAA Protest Shared as Delhi Police Attacking Rahul Gandhi’s House
A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the Delhi Police attacking Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence on following Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah's orders.
Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video dates back to and shows violence during an anti-CAA protest in Delhi.
Read our fact-check here.
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