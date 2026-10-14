Video of Anti-CAA Protest Shared as Delhi Police Attacking Rahul Gandhi’s House

A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the Delhi Police attacking Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence on following Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah's orders.
The post was captioned, "After witnessing yesterday’s massive public turnout, @DelhiPolice acting on @AmitShah orders, attacked Rahul Gandhi’s residence. #Gunfire was reported. (sic)"
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false.
The video dates back to and shows violence during an anti-CAA protest in Delhi.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a Times of India report from 2019, sharing the same visuals.
The report was published on , stating that it shows violence during anti-CAA protests in New Friends Colony, Delhi.
We also found a comment from the official X account of Delhi Police under the viral video, stating that the video was shared out of context and has nothing to do with current events.
PIB's Clarification: The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing also replied to Delhi Police's comment under one of the posts sharing the viral claim.
The post stated that the video dates back to and shows violence during the anti-CAA protests.
Conclusion: The video dates back to 2019 and shows violence during an anti-CAA protest in Delhi.
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