Old Video of Farmers’ Protest Falsely Linked To Recent CJP Protest

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video is from 2021 and shows a farmers' tractor rally.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found some reports with visuals similar to the viral claim.
A report by Firstpost, uploaded on , shared visuals similar to the viral claim.
According to the report, thousands of protesting farmers drove into Delhi on tractors and horses as part of a Republic Day march demanding the repeal of the three farm laws.
News organisation The Wire also shared the visuals, reporting that the protesting farmers entering Delhi for "the first time in their two-month-long agitation against the farm laws" were met with violence.
PIB's Clarification: The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing also issued a clarification stating that the claim is fake and the video shows the 2021 farmers' protest.
Conclusion: The video is unrelated to the recent CJP protests and shows footage from a 2021 farmers' tractor rally.
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