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Old Video of Farmers’ Protest Falsely Linked To Recent CJP Protest

We found out that the video dates back to the 2021 farmers' protest.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is making the rounds on social media, claiming to show people arriving at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, on 10 October 2026.

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video is from 2021 and shows a farmers' tractor rally.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found some reports with visuals similar to the viral claim.

  • A report by Firstpost, uploaded on 27 January 2021, shared visuals similar to the viral claim.

  • According to the report, thousands of protesting farmers drove into Delhi on tractors and horses as part of a Republic Day march demanding the repeal of the three farm laws.

  • News organisation The Wire also shared the visuals, reporting that the protesting farmers entering Delhi for "the first time in their two-month-long agitation against the farm laws" were met with violence.

PIB's Clarification: The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing also issued a clarification stating that the claim is fake and the video shows the 2021 farmers' protest.

Conclusion: The video is unrelated to the recent CJP protests and shows footage from a 2021 farmers' tractor rally.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Webqoof   Fact-Check   Farmers Protest 2021 

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