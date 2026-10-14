'I Was Detained With My Kids at Shivaji Park, Then Kept Apart From My Minor Son'

Among those detained were two young women who were in the area to attend a Navratri event. They were crying, worried that they would miss work and lose their day’s wages.

They told us that they were even more worried that their families might believe they had gone to the protest instead of working.

Another woman and her two male friends who had been detained told us they had just finished lunch at a restaurant in the area when the police picked them up. Another lady in her 50s was detained for walking the street as she was going to a shop to buy something. Like many others in the van, they had no idea why they had been detained or what they had done wrong.

What followed was nearly three hours of uncertainty, distress, and unanswered questions.