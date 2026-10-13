Fact-Check: Videos of Women Protestors Standing in Front of Bus Are AI-Generated

Several videos, showing women standing in front of buses amid police and media presence are being widely shared on social media, where users are claiming that they show protests during the recent protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
Those sharing the video have called the woman a 'cockroach' and a 'Gen-Z woman', with one of the videos being shared to claim that the woman was stopping the bus to aid the police in detaining people.
How did we find out the truth?: At one point in two of the the viral videos, a reporter's microphone passes cleanly through the woman's elbow, indicating that the videos may be AI-generated ones.
In the third video, which shows multiple angles of the woman stopping the bus and speaking out, her movements and speech patterns appear unnatural.
Let's examine each video individually.
Video 1: We ran a screenshot of the first video through Sightengine's AI-detection tool, which gave it a 99 percent likelihood of being an AI-generated visual.
Meta's AI detector also noted that the video was made using its tools, confirming that the video is an AI-generated one.
Video 2: Sightengine gave this video a lower score, giving it a 77 percent likelihood of being an AI-generated one.
Meta's AI tool confirmed that this video too, was made using their AI tools.
Video 3: For this clip, Hive Moderation's tool showed a 98.2 percent likelihood of it being an AI-generated one, and a stronger score of 99.4 percent for the audio track being AI-generated.
Google's SynthID noted that this video was made using Google's AI tools.
Conclusion: AI-generated videos are being shared to falsely claim that they show real women standing in front of buses during the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
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