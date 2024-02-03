ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

Take our quiz to find out how much fake news you fell for this week.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

From misinformation around former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to old visuals being shared to claim Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with another accident recently, the internet was filled with such fake claims this week.

So, how many of them caught up to you? Take our quiz and find out how much misinformation misled you this week.

Also Read

Over 300 EVMs Captured Inside a Shop in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli? A Fact-Check

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Maldives   Webqoof   WebQoof Quiz 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×