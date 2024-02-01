‘Felt Like My Time In This World Was Up’: Rishabh Pant Opens Up On Car-Crash

When the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kickstarts from March this year, fans will be treated with the comeback of Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant.

Since sustaining serious injuries in a near-fatal car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun expressway in December 2022, Pant has been out of action.

In a video posted on social media by Star Sports, Pant recently shared his account of the terrifying near-death experience he had during the crash near his hometown.

He discussed his initial thoughts after that horrific night. The wicketkeeper-batter also revealed that, following the accident, he felt his time on earth had ended. But fortunately for him, someone hurried him to a Dehradun private hospital for first care. He was later airlifted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he underwent additional medical care.