Old, Unrelated Clips Shared as Celebrities Attending Ambani Pre-Wedding Event

Several celebrities and businesspersons such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Rihanna joined the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat between 1 to 3 March.
Among Indian celebrities, the Bachchan family, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and even cricket personalities such as Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were a part of the festivities.
While social media was abuzz with visuals from the celebrations, users also shared a video of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma at an airport with the claim that the couple was en route to Jamnagar to join the Ambanis for the gala.
Similarly, a video of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez walking together was shared to claim that the two were seen attending the event in Gujarat.
Are these visuals recent?: Both the visuals are old and unrelated to the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.
Virat-Anushka's video was taken at the Mumbai airport in 2022.
Whereas, Ronaldo's clip with his partner is from 2023. The two were seen at the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
How did we find out?: We checked both clips individually and found the following:
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: At first, we divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We came across the same video by paparazzo Varindar Chawla on Instagram from 8 June 2022.
We compared both videos and found similarities.
Chawla captioned the post, "Virat Kohli along with wifey Anushka Sharma walked hand in hand at the airport in summer cool look."
According to India Today, the couple was snapped at the Mumbai airport.
The couple was not spotted in Jamnagar, attending the pre-wedding celebrations for Anant and Radhika.
Cristiano Ronaldo-Georgina Rodriguez: We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
Following this, we came across a similar video by TNT Sports Boxing's channel on YouTube from 29 October 2023.
We compared both videos and found similarities.
The channel captioned the video, "Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for the heavyweight showdown between Fury Ngannou."
According to a report by the Hindustan Times from 29 October 2023, Ronaldo was present for the boxing bout between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The fight was "nicknamed Battle of the Baddest."
Apart from Ronaldo, boxer Conor McGregor, businessman and wrestling promoter Vince McMahon and wrestler The Undertaker were present at the event.
Did Ronaldo and his partner go to Jamnagar?: There are no news reports or media coverage about the couple attending the festivities in Gujarat.
Conclusion: It is clear that both videos are old and unrelated to the festivities for Anant-Radhika in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)