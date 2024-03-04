ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

SRK, Salman Khan Groove With Akon & Sukhbir at Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding

Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities took place in Jamnagar.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to be married soon. Before their wedding, the Ambani family hosted a lavish pre-wedding event that wen on from 1-3 March. During an afterparty on the last day, many Bollywood celebrities grooved to 'Chhammak Chhallo' when singers Akon and Sukhbir sang for the guests in Jamnagar. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Anant also joined the singers.

Take a look:

Performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Katrina Kaif also marked the three-day event. Pop sensation Rihanna also performed on day 1 in Jamnagar. 

Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan danced to 'Bole Chudiyan' on second day. While Diljit Dosanjh sang superhit songs like 'Lover' and 'Proper Patola'.

Radhika and Anant will get married in July, as per reports.

