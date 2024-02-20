ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Welcome Baby Boy, Share News On Social Media

#ViratKohli and #AnushkaSharma are blessed with a baby boy. The couple has named their son "Akaay."

The Quint
Published
Cricket
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma celebrated the arrival of their second child, a baby boy born on February 15. The couple has named their son "Akaay."

The couple took to Instagram to share the good news with the world.

“With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on February 15th, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world,” both Kohli and Anushka wrote.

#ViratKohli and #AnushkaSharma are blessed with a baby boy. The couple has named their son "Akaay."

Anushka Sharma's Instagram post.

Image: Screengrab

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Topics:  Anushka Sharma   Virat Kohli 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×