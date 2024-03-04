ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

SRK-Gauri to Alia-Ranbir: What Celebs Wore at Radhika-Anant's Pre-Wedding Event

Celebrities looked their stylish best on the third day of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding function.

Hindi Female

Several Bollywood celebrities were part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand pre-wedding celebration, which took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The three-day-long event began on 1 March and ended on Sunday, 3 March.

Celebrities dressed their stylish best for the star-studded event. Here's what Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone, among others, wore for the function.

Topics:  Gauri Khan   Shah Rukh Khan   Alia Bhatt 

