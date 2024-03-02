Watch: Rihanna Sets the Stage on Fire at Anant Ambani’s Pre-Wedding Bash

One of the highlights of the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash was definitely Rihanna performing a medley of her hit songs during the event. Rihanna performed ‘Diamonds’, ‘B**ch Better Have My Money’, and ‘Pour It Up’ among other tracks.
In a short speech, Rihanna also thanked the Ambani family and congratulated the couple on their union, “Thanks to the Ambani family, I’m here tonight in honor of Anant and Radhika’s wedding. Thank you for having me here. May God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations.”
You can watch some snippets from her performance here.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations will end on 3 March. Several celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, and Shahid Kapoor are in attendance. Mark Zuckerberg and Ivanka Trump were also spotted at the event.
